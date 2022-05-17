DMV program providing nutritional meals to community celebrates expansion

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the Glassmanor Community Center in Prince George's County for Feed the Fridge.

Feed the Fridge is a new approach to battling food insecurity in D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George's County.

As part of this program, refrigerators are placed at recreation centers, schools and other locations. Local restaurants are then paid by Feed the Fridge to keep the refrigerators stocked with nutritious meals.

Anyone is allowed to take a free meal from the fridge.

Medium Rare started Feed the Fridge in 2020, but it has since grown into a partnership with multiple restaurants across the region. The program is funded through private donations.

For more details on Feed the Fridge, click here.