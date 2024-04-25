Disabled veteran killed in Laurel hit-and-run crash, search for driver continues

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County and his family wants your help finding the driver who killed him.

Barry Mithcell’s sister told FOX 5 he was a disabled veteran who fought in Iraq.

The 55-year-old was walking home on the 9000 block of Contee Road in Laurel around 8:10 Sunday night after getting dinner at a nearby fast food restaurant.

Prince George’s County police say a dark blue 2018-2019 Hyundai Sonata sedan hit Mr. Mithcell and kept on going.

Detectives believe that the vehicle they're looking for should have front-end damage to the passenger side, the headlights, and the grille.

Officers found Mitchell’s body on Contee Road, suffering from trauma.

Medics drove him to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information on this hit-and-run to contact them.