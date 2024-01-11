Expand / Collapse search

Diesel truck overturns, small fuel spill in Waldorf: police

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Police are on the scene of an overturned diesel fuel truck in Waldorf.

According to officials, a diesel truck struck black ice and overturned at Covington and Malcolm Road. There was a small fuel spill. Hazmat is on the scene cleaning up the spill.

No reported evacuation or injuries were involved in this incident. 

As severe winter weather makes its way into D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, drivers are reminded to be mindful of black ice and other road debris. 

