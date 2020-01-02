Death investigation after body of woman found inside car in Prince George’s County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a car in Prince George’s County.
Police say they responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Ritchie Drive in the Capitol Heights area where they found the woman with trauma to her upper body.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
