Deadly shooting at Capitol Heights Chinese carryout sparks police investigation

A man was shot and killed inside a Chinese carryout restaurant in Capitol Heights on Thursday afternoon, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities.

Major Michael Ebaugh of the Prince George’s County Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Oriental Express restaurant, located on the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, around 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, Major Ebaugh said they found a man inside the restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released limited information about the incident and have not yet identified the victim or disclosed the reason for his presence at the restaurant.

Officers are interviewing witnesses, but the process has been slowed by a language barrier, as the restaurant's employees speak Mandarin Chinese. Police are awaiting a translator to assist with the investigation.

"We have witnesses that we are interviewing to determine exactly what happened. They speak Mandarin Chinese, so it will take time to figure out what happened," Major Ebaugh added.

He emphasized that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and assured the community that there is no ongoing threat.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department. Investigators are expected to continue working through the night to piece together the events leading up to the fatal shooting.