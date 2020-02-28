DC will issue $150 tickets to drivers blocking bike lanes starting Saturday

Parking in a bike lane will now cost you serious money in the District.

Beginning Saturday, officials will write tickets for $150 to drivers "improperly standing, stopping or parking in a bike lane."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The bike lane enforcement program will be carried out by the team of nearly 300 enforcement officers.

Advertisement

Officials say violators will receive a printed ticket at the scene, or a photo ticket in the mail accompanied by an image showing the bike lane violation.

"The District's nearly 90 miles of bike lanes help to expand transportation options and boost connectivity to the city's vibrant neighborhoods and commercial corridors," said DPW Director Chris Geldart in a statement. "As we enter into the next phase of our bike lane enforcement program, the issuance of tickets will incentivize motorists to help keep lanes clear of obstructions so that bikers can safely share the road with vehicles."