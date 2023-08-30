DC teens aged 13-16 arrested for multiple crimes, including attempted carjacking of Uber Eats driver

The young suspects who were caught on camera attempting to carjack a man in Northeast D.C. earlier this week have all been arrested, according to police.

The five suspects who range in age from 13 to 16 years old are all being charged as juveniles. They appeared in court Wednesday.

A video depicting the teenage suspects in an altercation with a victim only shows some of the story. D.C. police believe the juveniles are responsible for more crimes across the city.

The incident that was recorded by a witness on Monday took place by 13th and C Streets Northeast. The suspects, FOX 5 learned in court Wednesday, arrived in the area in a stolen vehicle.

The man being attacked in the video is a Grubhub driver who police said was fighting off one of the teens who allegedly went into his car and started assaulting him.

Another suspect can be seen retrieving a golf club from out of the car and cocking it back before dashing back to the backseat of the car.

Police now believe that the five teens associated with that crime tried to strike again on Tuesday using the same black Toyota Camry and golf club. This time, police said they were in the 700 block of 12 Street Northeast.

FOX 5 has learned that a helicopter, utilized by D.C. Police's Carjacking Task Force, pursued the suspect's vehicle to I-295 by Pennsylvania Avenue where the teenage driver crashed. All five suspects were arrested at the scene.

Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. along with a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy from Southeast are facing several charges, including assault with an attempt to rob and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The 13-year-old girl from Northeast was also charged with theft, two robberies, and an unarmed carjacking which police said all happened within the span of last weekend (Friday to Monday).

FOX 5 is prohibited by the courts from naming these teens because juvenile proceedings are private. But we can disclose that an attorney for the 14-year-old asked for their release, so they could go back to school. The judge named several concerns regarding their release but said that teen has to now be on 24-hour curfew, electronic monitoring, will have to undergo spot drug testing, attend school, and they must stay away from where the alleged offenses took place.