DC residents eligible for $300 a week in unemployment benefits

D.C. residents are now eligible to receive $300 a week in unemployment benefits under a program created in the absence of a Federal program that provided $600.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District had adopted the Lost Wages Assistance Program on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Extra coronavirus unemployment benefits to start in 2 weeks: Kudlow

The program was adopted by a number of states after the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program ended in July.

Payments in the program will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

In order to qualify, you must already be receiving $100 in benefits weekly. You will also need to confirm that your loss of work is attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

District officials say recipients should expect to see benefits by the first week in October.

Bowser said she’s continuing to encourage the Federal government to restore the $600 in benefits for the unemployed.

The program is being funded by FEMA disaster relief funds.

READ MORE: $600 weekly unemployment benefit ends, but will it be extended? Here’s what you need to know

Funding could end at any time – if FEMA funding is exhausted or the federal government enacts new law, or by December 27, 2020, whichever comes first.

More information on the program is available on the District’s coronavirus web page.

