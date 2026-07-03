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DC police establish Youth Curfew Zone in Navy Yard for Fourth of July weekend

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated July 3, 2026 2:01 PM EDT Published July 3, 2026 1:58 PM EDT

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have established a Youth Curfew Zone in the Navy Yard neighborhood beginning Friday, July 3, at 8 p.m. and running through midnight Sunday, July 5.

Under the order, anyone under 18 gathering in a group of nine or more in public areas or on the premises of any establishment within the curfew zone must leave unless participating in exempted activities.

DC police establish Youth Curfew Zone in Navy Yard for Fourth of July weekend (DC Police Department@DCPoliceDept)

A separate citywide curfew for minors remains in effect from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily through August.

Find more details on D.C.’s curfew law online

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.  

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime