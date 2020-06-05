DC Police Chief says weekend demonstration 'may be one of the largest that we’ve had in the city'

D.C. officials say weekend demonstrations in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police may be some of the largest the District has seen.

In a press conference on Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham acknowledged that the department was aware of plans to hold the weekend demonstrations. "We have a lot of public, open source information to suggest that the event on this upcoming Saturday may be one of the largest that we've had in the city. We expect that Saturday's demonstration will – like I said – be more of the same. Peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their first amendment right in Washington, D.C."

A protester speaks to a crowd during a demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, protesting the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2020. - On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old Expand

At the press conference, Newsham said zero arrests were made Wednesday night into Thursday related to the protests. The Chief is also asking anyone attending this weekend's rally or any other upcoming rallies in the District to protect themselves and others by wearing masks and by practicing social distancing.

Violent demonstrations broke out in the nation's capital and in cities across the county last weekend in response to the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck.