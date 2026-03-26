$1 million scratch off ticket sold at Maryland gas station
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A $1 million scratch‑off ticket was sold at a Maryland gas station, lottery officials said.
A Prince George’s County man bought the winning ticket last weekend at the 301 Travel Plaza on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. "It wasn’t even the ticket I wanted," he told officials, explaining he had hoped to buy the $30 200X the Cash game. "They were out of them, so I went with the $20 100X the Cash version."
He said he scratched the tickets in his car and was stunned by what he saw. "When I saw the $1 million, I thought there’s no way this can be right." He returned to the store to scan the ticket. "I saw a bunch of zeroes, so I had to count them carefully. I was so excited I kept losing track."
The store clerk confirmed the win, prompting "high fives and handshakes," he said. The business will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Lottery officials have not said how the winner plans to use the prize.
$20 100X the Cash (Maryland Lottery)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland Lottery.