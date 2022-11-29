DC police arrest 20-year-old linked to dozens of armed robberies, carjackings

A 20-year-old linked to dozens of armed robberies and carjackings was arrested by D.C. police over the weekend — ending a months-long search.

Authorities believe Deangelo Dwight Richardson of Southeast D.C. is responsible for an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday in Southeast and multiple others throughout the District.

In each incident the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim and the victim complied, police said. On Saturday, police reported that Richardson and his accomplice, 21-year-old Jabrea Young, approached the victim in a residential area on South Carolina Avenue, demanded property from the victim, received it, and then returned it.

A short time later, Richardson and Young were arrested by responding D.C. police officers.

Investigations by the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force led to Richardson being charged with 19 armed robberies, three carjackings and assault with a deadly weapon. The offenses date back to May.

Young has been charged with fleeing from law enforcement and no permit. All of the cases remain under investigation and police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incidents to call them at 202-727-9099.

Check out the crimes Richardson is currently linked to below:

Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, in the 1100 block of G Street, NE.

Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 9:48 pm, in the 1200 block of Wylie Street, NE.

Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 9:56 pm, in the 600 block of 10th Street, NE.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 11:22 pm, in the 800 block of D Street, NE.

Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, in the 600 block of 5th Street, NE.

Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, in the 600 block of 5th Street, NE.

Saturday, November 5, 2022, at approximately 9: 38 pm, 400 block of C Street, NE.

Saturday, November 5, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm, in the 600 block of 3rd Street, NE.

Saturday, November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:59 pm, in the 100 block of 4th Street, NE.

Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 12:52 am, in the 100 block of K Street, SE.

Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 7:55 pm, in the 500 block of 7th Street, NE.

Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 8:05 pm, in the 800 block of D Street, NE.

Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, in the 300 block of 10th Street, NE.

Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 10:24 pm, in the 100 block of G Street, SW.

Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 9:18 pm, in the Unit block of U Street, NW.

Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, in the 300 block of K Street, SE.

Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:34 pm, in the 500 block of 5th Street, NE.

Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, in the 400 block of G Street, NE.

Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 11:51 pm, in the 2100 block of Flagler Place, NW.

Armed Carjacking:

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, in the 600 block of Morton Place, NE.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 6:44 pm, in the 1000 block of 4th Street, NE.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 6:46 pm, in the 1100 block of 6th Street, NE.



Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun):

On Saturday, July 30 at approximately 11:09 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of E Street, NE. One of the victims brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.





