DC National Guard commander reflects on ‘highs and lows’ 1-year into mission

The Brief It has been one year since the National Guard was deployed to D.C. under the "Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful" mission. A National Guard commander is reflecting on the deployment and how it was received by residents. Some troops reported support from residents and a positive difference in the community.



One year after President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard into Washington, D.C., under the "Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful" mission, the commander leading the operation is speaking out about the ongoing deployment and how it was received by residents.

What we know:

The mission began on Aug. 12, 2025, with 800 National Guard troops. The force has since expanded to nearly 5,000 personnel.

Because D.C. is not a state, the National Guard reports directly to the president rather than the city's mayor.

In an interview with FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, commander of the D.C. National Guard and senior military officer for the mission, reflected on the operation's progress. He acknowledged positive milestones and tragic setbacks.

Among the lowest points were the November shootings of two National Guard members, one of whom died.

On the other hand, Blanchard highlighted the help that troops have provided to local law enforcement and the public, including handling medical emergencies and assisting police during rush hour to curb minor criminal activity.

"Whether it’s a medical emergency or just being there during rush hour, when there might be some minor criminal activity to the most significant, so we’re there to reinforce and help support our law enforcement partners," Blanchard said.

The deployment has faced steady opposition from D.C. leaders and neighbors. The D.C. Attorney General filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the mission, and the D.C. Council has repeatedly called for the Guard to withdraw.

Blanchard noted that expressing opposing opinions is a right protected by the U.S. Constitution.

"The politics, that’s not for my soldiers and airmen to get involved with, but what I’ll say about that, isn’t it wonderful that we have to live the creed that we raise our right hand, and support and defend the Constitution," Blanchard said.

He added that the debate serves as "a reflection and a reminder that what we are here to do is ensure that everyone can walk through their daily life being able to voice their opinion and live their life."

Mixed public interactions

According to Blanchard, interactions on the street are mixed.

"I’m out there every night. I get a lot of hugs, a lot of thank-yous, and I get the other side of it too, and so that’s all part of it," he said. "I just want people to know that we are here for you."

Troops deployed on the ground echoed that sentiment. Staff Sgt. Seth Burkett of the Arkansas National Guard stated that public response has been "overwhelmingly supportive," particularly among residents.

"People are glad to have us here because we have been doing a lot of good things with the local population, and that’s who’ve been generally supporting the local residents of D.C., not the tourists but the people that live here," Sgt. Burkett said.

Capt. Gordon Porterfield, also of the Arkansas National Guard, shared that he feels the presence is making a positive difference in the community.

"I’ve had extremely positive interactions with everybody here; everybody who’s come up to me has appreciated what we’re doing for them," he said.

Despite local political calls for their departure, the National Guard's deployment shows no signs of ending soon.

The Pentagon recently signed a deal to secure permanent apartment housing for troops stationed in D.C., and the deployment is expected to continue through Inauguration Day on January 20, 2029.