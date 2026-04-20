DC named the best big city for new graduates: Here's why

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The Brief Washington, D.C. ranks as the best big U.S. city for recent graduates due to strong salaries, abundant job opportunities, and good work-life balance. Recent grads in D.C. earn about $79,857 on average and face relatively manageable housing costs compared to other major coastal cities. Other top cities include Omaha, Boston, and Dallas, while New Orleans and Springfield, Illinois, lead the mid-sized and small city rankings.



Graduation is right around the corner, which means it's almost time for your next big decision: picking where you want to kick-start your career.

What we know:

A recent study revealed the best place in the United States for recent college graduates, and Washington D.C. was ranked No. 1 for big cities thanks to its strong starting salaries, career opportunities and work-life balance.

The nation's capital has 19 job postings per 100 workers, with entry-level offerings in tech, government, think tanks, defense contractors, consultants and law firms.

"D.C. is a place of opportunity," said Andre Margutti, a local Redfin Premier agent. "Students graduate from Georgetown or George Washington University, and they stay because there are so many job prospects. Or they graduate from school in an entirely different part of the country, and they move here for the same reason.

By the numbers:

Recent graduates in DC will reportedly earn bigger paychecks than most large cities, while paying for more affordable housing compared to other big coastal cities. Here's the breakdown:

Average annual early-career earnings: $79,857

Price of typical starter home: $320,000

Years to save for down payment: 4 years, 2 months

Monthly mortgage payment as % of income: 31.6%

Monthly rent as % of income: 34%

Big picture view:

Omaha, Nebraska, came in second place for best big U.S. cities for recent grads, followed by Boston, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, St. Louis, San Diego, Miami and Austin.

New Orleans was named the best for mid-sized cities, while Springfield, Illinois, led among small cities.