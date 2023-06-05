DC, Maryland and Virginia people are among the top 5 most educated in America
We're pretty smart around here in the DMV.
According to data compiled by Stacker, Washington, D.C. is considered the most educated state (or, district, rather) across America.
As for Maryland? It's #3 - just behind Massachusetts.
And as for Virginia? #5, just behind Connecticut.
Stacker analyzed data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, released in 2022, to identify regions with the "highest educational attainment." The analysis considered 7 educational tiers, encompassing individuals who have not completed education beyond eighth grade to those holding graduate or professional degrees. The rankings were based on the proportion of the population possessing a graduate degree, and ties were resolved by considering the percentage of individuals with a bachelor's degree or higher.
For Washington, D.C. the data compiled shows that 35.9% of residents have a graduate or professional degree as their highest level of educational attainment.
- Less than 9th grade: 3.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%
- High school graduate (includes equivalency): 15.5%
- Some college, no degree: 12.4%
- Associate's degree: 3.0%
- Bachelor's degree: 25.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 35.9%
In Maryland, the majority are at least high school graduates at 23.9%.
- Less than 9th grade: 3.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.4%
- High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.9%
- Some college, no degree: 18.4%
- Associate's degree: 6.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.5%
And in Virginia, 23.8% consider high school their highest level achieved and is the majority.
- Less than 9th grade: 3.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.5%
- High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.8%
- Some college, no degree: 18.7%
- Associate's degree: 7.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.6%