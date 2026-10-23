DC man charged with 2023 murder of 7-month-old boy
WASHINGTON - A Washington, D.C., man was arrested and charged Friday, with the murder of a 7-month-old boy in 2023, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.
What we know:
Dion Phelps, 29, of southeast D.C., was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder for the death of King Phelps.
The backstory:
King Phelps was killed on March 16, 2023.
Just after 2 a.m. that day, MPD officers were called out to a home in the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast, responding to a report of an unconscious infant.
Paramedics found "no signs consistent with life," and King Phelps was ruled dead. He was seven months old.
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Dig deeper:
After an investigation, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the boy's death a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.
What we don't know:
It's not clear if or how Dion Phelps and King Phelps may be related.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Metropolitan Police Department and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.