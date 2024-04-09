DC fight leaves 2 on Metro tracks, bullet strikes apartment window nearby

A bullet flew through a D.C. apartment window after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical assault at NoMa Metro station.

According to police, a verbal altercation between a man and a woman turned physical around 10:30 p.m. Police say both individuals fell onto the tracks, and a gun fell out.

The male suspect hit the woman with the gun, causing it to go off, according to police. The suspect climbed back onto the platform and fled the station. The female victim was assisted back onto the platform and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

