DC, Bowie students graduate from Navy Flight Academy in Delaware

Two D.C. area students recently took the first step in the training they’ll need to take flight for the United States.

Bowie High School student Ashton Burton and Columbia Heights Education Campus graduate Michael Rodriguez both completed the U.S. Navy’s intensive eight-week aviation training course at Delaware State University in Dover.

The aspiring Navy aviators studied both in the classroom and in the sky, completing 45 hours of day and night-time training in a Vulcanair V.10 single-engine aircraft.