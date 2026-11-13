DC-area airports see continued delays after nationwide FAA ground stop lifted

The Brief Travelers across the D.C. region are facing major flight delays after a nationwide ground stop was lifted. At Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport, some travelers were stranded and others were looking to rebook. The FAA lifted the ground stop around 8:20 p.m.



Travelers at D.C.-area airports faced major delays Friday night after an hours-long, nationwide ground stop was lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Between Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport, some travelers were left stranded, others were exhausted and crowds of people were seen waiting in line to speak with airline representatives about rebooking.

What we know:

U.S. transportation officials said air traffic control communications began experiencing instability around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Ultimately, a nationwide ground stop was issued due to a "temporary telecommunications outage." The ground stop was lifted around 8:20 p.m.

READ MORE | Nationwide ground stop lifted, but delays will linger

While passengers expressed relief at the end of the disruption, departure boards at Reagan and Dulles airports remained filled with delayed and canceled flights. Reactions among the crowds varied, with many travelers upset. Though some took an understanding approach, and others waited to figure out what had happened.

Delays at Reagan National Airport

Among those affected at Reagan National Airport was Norma, who originally departed from Georgia Friday morning bound for New York to see shows with her daughter. Due to a weather incident in Georgia, her flight was diverted to DCA, where she became stuck after her connecting flights were canceled.

"Quite exhausted," Norma said when asked how she was feeling. "It's been a lot to have to deal with, but we're trying to get through it as best we can."

With her flight rescheduled for Saturday, Norma noted she would be looking for a hotel for the night.

Another traveler, John, had been at the airport for five hours before learning his flight was canceled. He planned to rebook his flight for Saturday and head home for the evening. Describing the ordeal, John called it "a long, drawn-out day" and "just a draining event."

As passengers lined up to rebook their travel, many who had heard Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's news conference were left questioning how and why the situation occurred, as well as what can be done to prevent it from happening again.

According to travelers at DCA, it is a day they will never forget.

READ MORE | Amtrak booking system returns to normal after outage during nationwide FAA ground stop

Calmer scene at Dulles Airport

In contrast to the crowded rebooking lines at Reagan National, Dulles International Airport saw a noticeably calmer atmosphere Friday night as operations began returning to normal following the ground stop.

While flight boards still displayed numerous canceled and delayed flights, an increasing number of departures—particularly international flights—were running on time, and both the departure and arrival sections remained relatively quiet. Many passengers waiting in line reported they were simply checking in for on-time flights rather than trying to rebook canceled ones.

Among those preparing to depart was reporter Dong Hui, who was boarding a flight to Seoul, South Korea, on his way to cover President Donald Trump at the APEC summit.

Dong Hui admitted he was initially very concerned about missing the flight and had even wondered at first whether the disruption was caused by some kind of attack. However, after watching the White House news briefing featuring Transportation Secretary Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, he felt reassured about flying.

"At the very beginning, I felt a little bit nervous," Dong Hui said. "But after hearing the briefing by the Secretary of Homeland and Security, I feel safe."

He also voiced support for Secretary Duffy's remarks regarding the urgency of updating U.S. infrastructure, adding, "I think it's very important, as a big power, we should have a better infrastructure."

Down in baggage claim, an unpaid airport volunteer, recognizable by his blue vest, shared how the mood at Dulles had shifted over the course of the evening. Living nearby, he had responded to an email sent out around 5:30 p.m. asking volunteers to come in and help with the situation. He noted that starting around 6 p.m., he was flooded with unhappy travelers, but since 9 p.m., the crowd had shifted almost entirely to happy or relieved passengers.