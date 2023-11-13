Expand / Collapse search

DC airports are some of the best for holiday travel, study says

WASHINGTON - Washington Dulles International and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports are among the best U.S. airports for holiday travel, according to a new study. 

The study by aGamble.com looked at flight punctuality data, specifically delayed and canceled flights during the holiday season. 

Dulles Airport ranked second best U.S. airport for holiday travel, with 75.7% of on-time departures. Reagan Airport came in fourth, with 73% of on-time departures. 

Charlotte Douglas International clinched the number one spot, with 77.5% of on-time departures. 

On the other hand. BWI Airport was ranked as the eighth-worst airport for holiday travel, with 38.8% of all flights either delayed or canceled during the holiday season. 