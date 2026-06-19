The Brief A northern Virginia daycare worker is in jail charged with sexually assaulting toddlers. Detectives arrested Joseph Matthew Brown after alleged assaults involving two 3‑year‑old girls. Brown is held without bond and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.



A northern Virginia daycare worker is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting toddlers at a Manassas childcare facility.

What we know:

Prince William County police say the assaults happened at the Children of America Daycare on Liberia Avenue.

Detectives arrested 38‑year‑old Joseph Matthew Brown, who they say was an employee when he sexually assaulted two 3‑year‑old girls several times between June 2025 and April 2026.

The daycare declined to comment, telling FOX 5 it is not issuing any statements.

Brown is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and is being held without bond. A court date has not yet been set.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Prince William County police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Daycare worker accused of sexually assaulting toddlers