Daniel Gade wins Virginia GOP bid for Senate seat held by Mark Warner

Polls have closed in Virginia, where voters are choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races in low-key primary elections.

Republicans on Tuesday picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this fall.

Although Warner almost lost six years ago, no big-name Republican chose to challenge him this time.

With its fast-growing suburbs, Virginia is becoming reliably Democratic during the Trump administration.

No statewide Republican has won in Virginia in more than a decade.

Republicans in Hampton Roads also decided that Scott Taylor will get a rematch with U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in the 2nd Congressional District.