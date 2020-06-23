Expand / Collapse search

Daniel Gade wins Virginia GOP bid for Senate seat held by Mark Warner

Published 
Virginia Politics
Associated Press
article

Voters came out to the Arlington Art Center on June 23, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Polls have closed in Virginia, where voters are choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races in low-key primary elections.

Republicans on Tuesday picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this fall.

ELECTION RESULTS: Virginia Primary 2020

Although Warner almost lost six years ago, no big-name Republican chose to challenge him this time.

With its fast-growing suburbs, Virginia is becoming reliably Democratic during the Trump administration.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

No statewide Republican has won in Virginia in more than a decade.

Republicans in Hampton Roads also decided that Scott Taylor will get a rematch with U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in the 2nd Congressional District. 