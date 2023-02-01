The Detroit Pistons-Washington Wizards game Wednesday night has been postponed, because the Pistons haven't been able to leave Dallas due to winter weather in the area.

The NBA released a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying the Pistons have not been able to fly from Dallas back to Detroit following Monday night's 111-105 loss to the Mavericks.

The NBA says the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Thousands of flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been canceled over the last 3 days due to icy conditions.

The Mavericks are scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow night in Dallas.