Dad working consecutive overnight shifts at Maryland hospital surprised with 'welcome home hero' sign

After working three consecutive night shifts at a Maryland hospital, a father arrived home to a heartwarming surprise from his three boys.

Dominic Simms works for the University of Maryland Capital Regional Hospital. According to his wife, he has been working three night shifts back-to-back since March—sometimes even four.

To his family, he is a hero amid the coronavirus pandemic, so they decided to welcome him home like one.

Karon, 12, Khalil, 7, and Kyng, 6, made a sign that read “welcome home hero daddy we love you” and waited for him at the front steps.

In a video shared by the children’s mother, Dominic arrives home with his eyes closed and when prompted opens them to find the three boys happily standing on the stoop.

One of the youngsters is on one knee, flexing his arms as he tells his dad that he’s doing it to show strength—just like his daddy has.

“Today you have some time to spend with us,” another boy says.

Dominic’s wife is currently pregnant, and tells FOX 5 it has been extremely difficult with him being away, the children being out of school and not having the answers of when daddy is coming home.

“We pray hard every time he leaves this house that he is safe in every way possible.”