Cops nab 4 suspects accused of stealing from Nordstrom Rack at Tysons Corner Center

Over a thousand dollars of merchandise was reported stolen from Nordstrom Rack at Tysons Corner Center Tuesday and police said while trying to get away, the suspects damaged three cruisers.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the retail store for a grand larceny involving four suspects.

Police said the crooks took off when they arrived and tried to escape in a vehicle. They drove into three police cruisers before they abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

Officers eventually caught up to them and all four of the individuals have been arrested. Police said two of the suspects are currently being evaluated for minor injuries.

It's unclear at the moment what exactly was stolen from Nordstrom Rack and why. Investigators are still looking into the incident.

