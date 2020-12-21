Community hopes to save Christ Episcopal School, which could close in June

The race is on to raise enough money to save Christ Episcopal School, on the verge of closure because of a deficit largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Head of School Nicole Stone says the church, which operates the school, plans to close it in June if it can't raise $800,000 by the end of January. Stone says in the last week the school has picked up $65,000 in pledges.

The school has operated for more than 50 years, according to its website.

It has gotten increased interest from parents in Montgomery County who have looked to leave the public school system to search for in-person and hybrid options, but enrollment is significantly lower than from before the pandemic.

The school's troubles aren't unique.

In April, FOX 5 reported on a similar struggle to keep Seneca Academy in Darnestown open. A fundraising effort ended up saving the school.

According to the Cato Institute, 120 private schools have closed either fully or partially because of the pandemic.

Christ Episcopal parent Richard Panzer recently moved his two boys to the school from MCPS and says he would hate to see the school close.

"We were quickly accepted to the organization and really just everybody's so nice and we've seen other parents come from MCPS so we're not the only parents to be new arrivals to the program," Panzer said.

"It would very disappointing to see them close," he continued.

More information about the school fundraiser can be found here.