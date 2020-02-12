Clarksburg student’s gun stolen by classmates in school bathroom, police say

Montgomery county police are still investigating after four students stole a classmate’s gun in a Clarksburg high school bathroom.

Five students were charged, but police say they are still looking for the weapon.

The investigation began on Monday when an administrator told the school resource officer that a student had been robbed earlier in the day, and that the victim had brought a gun to school.

The officer tracked down the student and discovered a loaded handgun magazine in his backpack.

The student told the officer that he’d brought a gun to school, and that four other students had robbed him the bathroom, stealing the weapon and cash.

Three students were charged as juveniles, and two were charged as adults.

Tyson Brown, age 16, of Clarksburg – charged as an adult with possession of a handgun, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery

Justin Ferguson, age 18, of Gaithersburg, charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

Juvenile male, age 15, charged as a juvenile with possession of a handgun and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds

Juvenile male, age 15, charged as a juvenile with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

Juvenile male, age 16, charged as a juvenile with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery

The two students who were charged as adults were taken to Central Processing Unit, while the others were released to their parents or guardians.

If you have any information that might help police, call (240) 773-5770.

