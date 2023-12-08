What's open and closed on Christmas Day 2023

Christmas Day often means opening gifts wrapped under the tree and spending time with loved ones. But sometimes, the celebration might require a trip to the grocery store for a forgotten food item or batteries for a new toy.

This year, there are several stores that plan to remain open on Monday, Dec. 25, many with adjusted holiday hours. As always, it’s best to check your nearest location to confirm.

Government offices, meanwhile, will be closed.

Grocery, convenience stores open on Christmas Day

Albertsons: Stores will be open on Christmas Eve at reduced hours, and while many will be closed on Christmas Day, a spokesperson told FOX Television Stations that some will be open with adjusted hours. Check with your local store to confirm.

Circle K: Many locations are open 24/7, even on Christmas Day.

Safeway: Stores will be open on Christmas Eve at reduced hours, and while many will be closed on Christmas Day, a spokesperson told FOX Television Stations that some Safeway locations will be open with adjusted hours. Check with your local store to confirm.

Starbucks: Store hours vary by location, according to a company spokesperson.

Walgreens: Many locations remain open on Christmas Day but with reduced hours, according to TheHolidayHours.com , which surveys locations across the country for updated store information.

7-Eleven: Many locations are open 24/7, even on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, all Rite Aid, Target, Kroger, and Kroger-owned grocery locations will be closed on Christmas Day, company representatives told FOX Television Stations.

Mail delivery

Post offices will be closed on Monday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Packages from other delivery services will likely also be impacted. Both FedEx and UPS services are closed on Christmas Day .

Banks

The Federal Reserve also observes Christmas Day, which means banks will be closed.

Many branches will remain open on Christmas Eve, however, with some reduced hours.

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.

Court and government offices

All federal and state government offices will be closed. Courts will be closed, too.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.