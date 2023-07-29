Cash reward offered for suspect involved in Fort Totten Metro Station shooting

Metro Transit Police is offering a cash reward up to $1000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with intent to kill inside the Fort Totten Metro Station in northeast.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reported live from the scene of this double shooting that left a teen and adult male suffering from injuries.

Authorities say a group was fighting inside the station and the person with the firearm dropped it, and the suspect – who was part of the group – picked it up and shot the victim.