Bagel Joy in the Fair Lakes Shopping Center planned to invite customers to its grand opening next week.

But on Tuesday afternoon, an older driver attempting to park, crashed into the storefront after police say he pressed the gas instead of the brakes.

SkyFOX captured footage of the damage, showing the car completely lodged inside the shop.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Car crashes into Bagel Joy storefront in Fair Lakes Shopping Center

The Fairfax County Police Department and the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to investigate the incident and help figure out how to remove the vehicle.

Officials said the driver was fine, but a person inside the shop was hit by the glass that shattered immediately on impact. The department said that person is also expected to be okay.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the company acknowledged the incident, saying the store was scheduled to have final inspections with the county Wednesday in advance of its grand opening next week, but due to Tuesday's accident, those have been canceled.

"We will not be able to open next week and are not sure of a new opening date," the post reads. "We are just thankful that no one was injured, and we look forward to welcoming the community as soon as we can."

The business owner next door told FOX 5 that her shop has a crack in the wall from the crash.