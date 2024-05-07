Bagel Joy in the Fair Lakes Shopping Center does not have a drive-through.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, an older driver crashed into the storefront after police say he pressed the gas instead of the brakes.

SkyFOX captured footage of the damage, showing the car completely lodged inside the shop.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Car crashes into Bagel Joy storefront in Fair Lakes Shopping Center

The Fairfax County Police Department was called around 2:30 p.m. to investigate the incident and help figure out how to remove the vehicle.

Officials said the driver was fine, but a customer was hit by the glass that shattered immediately on impact. The department said that person is also expected to be okay.

The owner of the business next door told FOX 5 that her shop has a crack in the wall from the crash.