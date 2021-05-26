Capital One Arena sportsbook opens Wednesday becoming first in-arena sportsbook in US

The Capital One Arena sportsbook opens Wednesday becoming the first in-arena sportsbook to operate in the U.S.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited ahead of the opening and said sports fans can come to the sportsbook to legally bet on a variety of sports games. Visitors can use the in-person betting window or use kiosks to place bets. The sportsbook also features drink and dining options.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment -- the owners of the arena -- and William Hill -- the company that owns, runs and operates the sportsbook and restaurant -- partnered on the project beginning in 2019.

Capital One Arena officials says three million people visit the facility each year and they expect millions more to visit the new sportsbook facility.

During the pandemic while construction was delayed, a temporary betting area was located in the lobby of Capital One Arena. Officials say the average bet size at the location is $94.