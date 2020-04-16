Cancer survivor on Long Island beats COVID-19

Adam Barnett is lucky to be alive. He tested positive for COVID-19 last month and spent a week at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital.

"It was the most brutal, brutal thing I ever felt in my life," he said. "I had 103.5 fever, I couldn’t move, I couldn’t do anything, I couldn't pick up my phone."

But the 61-year-old is used to fighting. He was diagnosed with stage-4 prostate cancer five years ago and underwent 65 sessions of radiation. He started feeling sick soon after a round of chemo and thought for sure it was from that. Then he realized it was something different.

"It was the worst feeling in the world. I got up from my bed, walked ten feet and I had to sit on the floor,” Barnett said.

Doctors prescribed hydroxychloroquine and the Z-Pak to help Barnett fight the virus. He remembers lying in his hospital bed reminding himself he was a fighter.

Barnett credits the doctors and nurses for saving his life and all of the people who sent their well wishes and prayers.

Without them he says he doesn't think he'd be here today.

“I wasn't supposed to walk out of that hospital,” he said. He was back in his gym one week after recovering, cycling and lifting weights.

