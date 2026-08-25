California man arrested near US Capitol with guillotine in truck bed
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WASHINGTON - A California man was taken into custody Tuesday after officers discovered a guillotine in the back of his truck near the U.S. Capitol.
Officers seized the guillotine in the 100 block of East Capitol Street after spotting the pickup truck, which was illegally parked.
Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian, California. Le was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.
According to authorities, Le drove across the country from California to Washington, D.C. Investigators are working to determine why he traveled to the District.
The Source: Information in this report is from U.S. Capitol Police.