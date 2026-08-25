California man arrested near US Capitol with guillotine in truck bed

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The Brief Police arrested a man after finding a guillotine in his truck near the U.S. Capitol. Philan-Tam-Duy Le of California was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon. The man traveled from California to the District for an unknown reason.



A California man was taken into custody Tuesday after officers discovered a guillotine in the back of his truck near the U.S. Capitol.

Officers seized the guillotine in the 100 block of East Capitol Street after spotting the pickup truck, which was illegally parked.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian, California. Le was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

According to authorities, Le drove across the country from California to Washington, D.C. Investigators are working to determine why he traveled to the District.