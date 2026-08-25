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California man arrested near US Capitol with guillotine in truck bed

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published August 25, 2026 8:51 PM EDT
Published August 25, 2026 8:51 PM EDT
article

 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian, California was arrested for having a guillotine in the bed of his truck near the U.S. Capitol.

The Brief

    • Police arrested a man after finding a guillotine in his truck near the U.S. Capitol.
    • Philan-Tam-Duy Le of California was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.
    • The man traveled from California to the District for an unknown reason.

WASHINGTON - A California man was taken into custody Tuesday after officers discovered a guillotine in the back of his truck near the U.S. Capitol.

Officers seized the guillotine in the 100 block of East Capitol Street after spotting the pickup truck, which was illegally parked.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian, California. Le was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

According to authorities, Le drove across the country from California to Washington, D.C. Investigators are working to determine why he traveled to the District.

The Source: Information in this report is from U.S. Capitol Police.

Washington, D.C.D.C. CrimeNews