CAIR demands apology from Montgomery County councilwoman over 'offensive' remarks

A national Muslim civil liberties group is demanding an apology from two Montgomery County officials after their recent comments in the opt-out school board debate about LGBTQ+ inclusive teaching materials.

The National Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is America's largest Muslim civil liberties organization. They are demanding an apology from Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink and At-Large School Board Member Lynne Harris for comments they made last week when the board held open comment on the opt-out policy.

Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink

In the beginning of 2023, MCPS approved a handful of LGBTQ+ inclusive texts for classrooms and will not permit parents to opt out of the instruction.

During the board meeting, Councilmember Mink testified that the debate puts some Muslim families – not all – but some on the same side as white supremacists and outright bigots. Mink went on to emphasize that it is a complicated issue.

According to Montgomery360, board member Harris commented about a Muslim student who testified advocating for the opt-out policy saying she felt "kind of sorry" for the girl and wondered to what extent she was parroting dogma she learned from her parents.

Zainab Chaudry, director of CAIR Maryland

"The school system should not be in the business of playing favorites of one community over another," said Zainab Chaudry, director of CAIR Maryland. "Again, this is not a campaign that is rooted in hatred and divisiveness. This is a campaign that we absolutely believe by restoring opt-out in the school system that the school system is sending a message when they restore opt-out that they value every single child, not just some."

Related article

There is still no opt-out policy in place. Meanwhile, parents filed a federal civil lawsuit in May claiming the no opt-out policy violates the constitutional guarantee of free exercise of religion.

Mink's Office sent CAIR a statement saying she "regrets that her remarks created an opportunity for misunderstanding and mischaracterization and apologizes for the hurt she has caused the Muslim community."

FOX 5 reached out to Harris and has not heard back. The school board says they cannot comment on pending litigation referring to the civil suit by parents arguing the no opt-out policy violates the constitutional guarantee to freedom of religion — even though Harris made these statements after the suit was filed.