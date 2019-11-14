Bowie City police officer indicted for firing at fleeing vehicle

A Bowie City police officer has been indicted after he allegedly fired at a fleeing vehicle.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy says Lt. Earnest Stanley has been indicted for misconduct of office.

Prosecutors say Stanley pulled over a vehicle on Aug. 8 and, when the driver sped away, he fired his gun three times, striking the vehicle once.

Two people were in the vehicle.

Braveboy says, “neither occupants posed an imminent threat to the officer or the community.”

Stanley is suspended with pay, the department says.