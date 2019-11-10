Boil water advisory lifted in D.C., Arlington

article

Officials have lifted a boil water advisory in Arlington County and parts of Northwest D.C., two days after a water main break sent residents scrambling for clean water.

The advisories lifted at 9 a.m. Sunday. Officials advise that people who didn't use water prior to the advisory period should run cold water taps for 10 minutes prior to use.

The advisory went into effect after a water main broke near Chain Bridge Road on Friday morning.