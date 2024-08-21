Watch: Mysterious black smoke ring over Eastern Virginia puzzles residents

The Brief A mysterious black smoke ring appeared in the sky over Williamsburg, Virginia, on August 13, puzzling residents. The sighting, captured on video and shared on TikTok, showed the large ring hovering for 10 minutes before disappearing. Authorities reported no incidents, and meteorologists suggest the ring might be linked to pyrotechnics or industrial smoke, though the cause is still uncertain.



Residents in Eastern Virginia were puzzled after a black smoke ring mysteriously recently appeared and floated through the sky.

Video of the sighting, shot by Crystal West and posted on TikTok, was captured on August 13 in Willamsburg.

A local resident told a news outlet that the ring was "huge" and disappeared after 10 minutes.

The James City County Fire Department said there were no reported incidents related to the smoke ring.

Meteorologists believe the ring could be related to pyrotechnics or a plume of smoke from an industrial process or explosion, although the cause still remains unclear.