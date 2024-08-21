Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Mysterious black smoke ring over Eastern Virginia puzzles residents

By Chris Williams
Published  August 21, 2024 5:58pm EDT
A mysterious black smoke ring appeared in the skies over Williamsburg, Virginia, on Tuesday, August 13.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Residents in Eastern Virginia were puzzled after a black smoke ring mysteriously recently appeared and floated through the sky. 

Video of the sighting, shot by Crystal West and posted on TikTok, was captured on August 13 in Willamsburg. 

A local resident told a news outlet that the ring was "huge" and disappeared after 10 minutes. 

The James City County Fire Department said there were no reported incidents related to the smoke ring.

Meteorologists believe the ring could be related to pyrotechnics or a plume of smoke from an industrial process or explosion, although the cause still remains unclear. 