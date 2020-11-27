Black Friday crowds thin as virus continues to spread

article

This Black Friday looks and feels a lot different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shoppers are now required to wear masks and only a limited number of people are allowed inside stores as a social distance measure.

FOX 5 spent the morning at Tanger Outlets. It was fairly quiet and there were no lines. As the hours went on, more people eventually showed up.

Customers said they felt comfortable going from store to store with the safety guidelines in place.

“I didn’t have too much concern because I thought that them having limited people in each building and social distancing it would be okay. It has been pretty calm. It’s not like rambunctious like people see Black Friday usually," said Blake.

Others miss the exciting and chaotic Black Friday scene but said they are not letting the circumstances keep them from snagging the best deals.

"It’s totally different. In fact, we usually go like Thursday night after we eat a big dinner and everything was closed so we were disappointed. It’s kind of a tradition we’ve done for years - my daughters and I," said Sherry.

If you don’t feel comfortable shopping in-person, you are not missing out. Tanger Outlets told Fox 5 that a lot of the same discounts at stores will also be offered online through the end of the year. Many shops are offering great discounts of 50 percent off or more.

Below is a list of area retailers and hours:

BEST BUY BLACK FRIDAY

Best Buy retail stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day. You may order items online on Thanksgiving Day. Most stores will open on Friday, November 27 at 5 a.m., but opening time may vary depending on local regulations. See your local store page for exact hours of operation. Find a store here.

FAIR OAKS MALL

Thanksgiving - Closed

Black Friday - 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Santa’s Flight Academy: November 27 – December 24

All photo sessions are by reservation only and require pre-payment.

Masks required at all times, including the photoshoot, for guests ages 2 and up (and Santa too!).

Santa will maintain a 6’ distance from guests at all times.

Heightened cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer provided.

MALL AT PRINCE GEORGES

Thanksgiving- Closed

Black Friday - 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

11/14/2020 - 12/24/2020- Visit Mall at Prince George's real-bearded Santa in Center Court to capture your Holiday Memories

To protect our shoppers, reservations are required to take a photo with Santa. See how we are practicing social distancing and other safety guidelines here.

Photo packages are available, and prices start at $19.99.

Santa Hours:

• Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.*

• Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.*

New for 2020: Visit Santa from the comfort of your home and book a virtual visit with Santa.

WESTFIELD MONTGOMERY MALL

Thursday, November 26 - Closed

Friday, November 27 - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, November 27 and will close on Christmas Eve, December 24th - Santa arrives at Westfield Montgomery Friday, November 27 in the lower level Macy's Court.

Santa Hours: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday - Saturday | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday

Reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged.

Walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day. The health and well-being of our staff, Santa and guests is our top priority. Learn more about what to expect during your visit with Santa.

WESTFIELD WHEATON MALL

Thursday, November 26-Closed

Friday, November 27-7:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Safe Santa arrives on November 27th! Appointments will be reservation only.

All family members as well as Santa must wear a mask.

Level 1 near Macy's.

FASHION CENTRE PENTAGON CITY

Thanksgiving - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Santa Photo Experience – Nov. 27- Dec 4

Things to know before you go:

A reservation is required.

For everyone’s safety this will be a socially-distanced experience for our guests

Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of your visit

Guests are required to wear masks where mandated by local health authorities and government agencies

TYSON’S CORNER

Santa Arrives Friday, Nov. 20th - https://www.tysonscornercenter.com/santaphotos

Thursday - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

CLARKSBURG PREMIUM OUTLETS

Thanksgiving - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

HAGERSTOWN PREMIUM OUTLETS

Thanksgiving - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

LEESBURG PREMIUM OUTLET

Thanksgiving - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

POTOMAC MILLS

Thanksgiving - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

TANGER OUTLETS – NATIONAL HARBOR

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.