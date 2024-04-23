Black bear spotted near neighborhood in New Jersey: police
EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police are warning residents to stay alert and cautious after a bear was seen in Mercer County Tuesday morning.
The black bear sighting was reported near Somerset Street and Georgia Avenue in Ewing Township.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Kylie Kelce reveals 'perfect' retirement gift for husband Jason
- Army dad frantically trying to get back to Philadelphia after teen son killed in crash
- Pennbrook Middle School attack: Families protest after student beat with Stanley Cup
If you see a bear, police say to move to a safe location and call 911 immediately.
"As the weather warms, black bears are emerging from their winter dens and actively searching for food," Ewing police shared in a Facebook post.
One woman commented that she received a phone alert from The College of New Jersey.