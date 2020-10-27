Bicyclist dead after being struck by unmarked DC police SUV

article

Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal collision in Capitol Heights.

Police say at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man riding a bicycle was crossing the westbound lanes of East Capitol Street at Southern Avenue when he was struck by an unmarked D.C. police SUV.

D.C. police have confirmed that an on-duty MPD member struck the bicyclist.

PGPD says the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.