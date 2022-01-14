BETTY WHITE UNITES! DC’s Zenith Gallery celebrates Betty White’s 100th birthday with inspired art

The late Betty White was an inspiration to many.

After her death on New Year's Eve, a local art gallery decided to celebrate the love and positivity she brought with a special exhibit. BETTY WHITE UNITES! begins Friday and runs through the end of the month.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited the Zenith Gallery in Northwest D.C. where the Betty White inspired art exhibits are on display.