Bethesda Row Arts festival returns for 24th year

The Bethesda Row Arts Festival returned to downtown Bethesda, Maryland over the weekend.

The event, which was being held for the 24th year, featured works of art from more than 165 artists from around the country.

The works included paintings, photography, jewelry and sculptures.

Of the 165 artists whose works were displayed, 72 were new to the festival this year and 28 are located within an hour's drive of D.C., according to a press release about the event.

If you didn't get a chance to experience the festival in person, you can see all the works displayed during the festival here.