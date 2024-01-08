Hundreds in Montgomery County have been displaced after an electrical emergency forced fire officials to condemn a high-rise apartment building in Bethesda.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke on multiple floors around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Westbard Road.

Crews searched all 15 floors of the Westwood Tower as smoke spread through the building.

Bethesda high-rise apartment building condemned after electrical fire (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

The 200-unit building was evacuated. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Piringer said Montgomery County Housing and Community Affairs "condemned" the building. He said extensive repairs would be necessary to the electrical system.

Repairs were expected to being immediately.