5 officers shot in Benton County, Minnesota

Five officers were shot in Glendorado Township, near Princeton, Thursday morning, authorities told FOX 9.

According to authorities, five officers were shot — three were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and two were taken to the hospital in St. Cloud. All the officers' injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said it is being assisted by "several" other agencies on the unfolding "critical incident" near the intersections of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast.

"There is currently no danger to the general public, although the public is asked to avoid the area," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "Further updates will be provided as the situation permits."

Authorities told FOX 9 there is still an active SWAT scene, but the suspect is not in custody. There are multiple law enforcement vehicles on the scene, according to a FOX 9 crew at the scene.

Glendorado Township is located in Benton County, about 20 miles east of St. Cloud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.