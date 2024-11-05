Ben Cline wins race for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District

Republican Ben Cline has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.

Cline defeated Democrat Ken Mitchell and independent candidate Robby Wells.

This is Cline's fourth time winning the 6th District. He won in 2022 by defeating Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

Cline previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 24th District from 2002 to 2018. He and his wife live in Botetourt County with their two daughters.

Among his top priorities are reducing government spending, providing financial certainty to farmers and the agriculture community, protecting second amendment rights and public safety.