Barefoot 2-year-old boy missing from Elkridge area of Howard County

Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy they say went missing Wednesday night in Howard County.

Officers say Ethan Adeyemi was last seen around 10:20 p.m. running from family members outside his house in the 7800 block of Blue Stream Drive in the Elkridge area after following an adult outside.

Ethan Adeyemi (Howard County Police)

Officials say police and fire crews are searching the area. K9 units have also joined the search.

Investigators say Adeyemi is thought to be on the autism spectrum but has not been diagnosed. He is non-verbal but will clap in response to his name.

Police describe Adeyemi as a black male, short for his age, last seen wearing burgundy sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt with white writing. He is not wearing socks or shoes.

Officers are asking residents to turn on exterior lights and check their properties. Anyone with information should contact 911.