Authorities ID 3 killed in Bowie plane crash

The Brief Authorities have released the identities of the three men killed in the Bowie plane crash. The single‑engine aircraft went down in the woods off Scarlet Oak Terrace. An iPhone crash alert triggered a massive search involving multiple agencies.



Authorities have released the names of the three men killed in a plane crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend.

The pilot, 26‑year‑old Yoav Bomrind of Israel, and two passengers, 19‑year‑old David Rabinovitz of Israel and 20‑year‑old Elad Naidik of Canada, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot, 26‑year‑old Yoav Bomrind of Israel, and two passengers, 19‑year‑old David Rabinovitz of Israel and 20‑year‑old Elad Naidik of Canada, were pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: NTSB investigating what led to deadly plane crash in Bowie

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a single‑engine Piper Cherokee went down off Scarlet Oak Terrace in Bowie.

Authorities say the plane was traveling from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg.

The wreckage was found around 3:45 a.m. Sunday after an iPhone crash alert triggered a large search involving multiple agencies.

Federal investigators arrived on Monday as they work to determine what caused the single‑engine aircraft to go down in a wooded area just feet from a townhome community.

Investigators believe the aircraft belonged to a Montgomery County flight school and may have been on a training flight. The NTSB says its team will review the plane’s maintenance history, weather conditions, air traffic communications and the pilot’s flight records as part of its investigation.

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