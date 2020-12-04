At least 10 cats shot, many with pellet guns, in Loudoun County since April

article

At least 10 cats have been shot in Loudoun County since April – five of which did not survive their "catastrophic" injuries, according to Loudoun County Animal Services.

Animal Services' officials say the cats were likely shot by several different individuals. Many of the cats were shot with pellet guns.

An x-ray shared earlier this week shows the devastating injuries a cat named Sweetie suffered after being shot by a pellet gun. Sweetie was humanely euthanized due to the severity of his condition.

Officials say they have consulted with and utilized the services of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a K9 officer with the Department of Wildlife Resources, to find the perpetrators of these felonies.

"If your children have pellet guns, please talk to them about responsible gun usage. It is an act of animal cruelty to shoot a cat and a felony for anyone (even a minor) to inflict serious bodily injury to a cat, which was the case in all ten of these shootings," officials said on Facebook. "We know most kids love their pets, and may not realize that 'target practice' on outdoor cats is legally and ethically different than organized hunting. All cats in the state of Virginia are considered companion animals, and the majority of these cats have been beloved family pets who have suffered from debilitating or life-ending injuries."

If you have seen or heard of anyone shooting cats, please call Loudoun County Animal Services at 703-777-0406. You may remain anonymous. A $3,000 reward is being offered to help solve the cases.