Army soldier identified as bystander wounded near White House

The Brief The bystander wounded during the May 23 shooting near the White House has been identified as U.S. Army soldier Benjamin Del Real. Del Real is recovering and undergoing rehabilitation, according to his attorney. The shooting occurred when authorities say 21-year-old Nasire Best opened fire at a White House security checkpoint before being shot and killed by Secret Service agents.



The bystander injured in a shooting last month has been identified as a U.S. Army soldier.

What we know:

The victim of a shooting near the White House on May 23 has been confirmed as U.S. Army soldier Benjamin Del Real.

According to his attorney, Del Real is still recovering and undergoing rehabilitation.

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Secret Service, a person walked up to a security checkpoint, pulled a handgun out of his bag, and started firing at officers. Officers shot back, hitting the suspect, 21-year-old Nasire Best.

Paramedics took Best to the hospital where he later died, the Secret Service confirmed.

According to reports, Best had previous encounters with the Secret Service.

Last July, he was arrested after allegedly attempting to enter a separate White House checkpoint while claiming he was Jesus Christ.

Following that incident, authorities issued a stay-away order against him.

President Donald Trump was inside the building when the shooting happened. Several journalists were also there as part of the press pool, sharing videos of Secret Service agents on the White House lawn in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.